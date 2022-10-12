LeBron James’ show won’t air Kanye West interview after he did this

“The Shop” is one of the most popular talk shows involving an array of celebrities, athletes, and influencers. SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter and LeBron James work alongside each other to bring the show to life, and they’re always willing to have controversial conversations on the platform.

Recently, Ye West was brought on the talk show, but apparently, the episode won’t air due to the rapper’s choice of words during the interview.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West,” Carter said in a statement to Andscape. “Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While ‘The Shop’ embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

West has recently been banned on Twitter after saying “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

In unreleased clips of West’s interview on Fox News with Tucker Carlson on Oct. 6, the rapper continued his outlandish comments by saying “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with financial engineering.”