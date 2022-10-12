Texas man kills aspiring nurse before killing himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.

When they went to the bedroom, they saw Sawyer had been shot while the man was holding the gun. After trying to get the ex-boyfriend to drop the gun, the family went to call 911, and then they heard more gunshots. When they went back into the bedroom, they found the ex-boyfriend dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When authorities arrived at the house, they found the ex-boyfriend and Sawyer dead in the bedroom.

There were three other people inside the house during the shooting, including Sawyer’s current boyfriend.

Authorities say that Sawyer and the ex-boyfriend had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since high school, and family members said that they broke up about a month ago. The police have not named the ex-boyfriend.

Sawyer was originally from Ohio and was studying nursing at Houston Community College.