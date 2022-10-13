Jamie Foxx angry after getting rejected at Cardi B’s birthday party (video)

Jamie Foxx was feeling some kind of way after he and his entourage were rejected at the door to Cardi B’s 30th birthday party.

The superstar actor, singer and pianist filled the air with choice curse words on the way from the spot.

According to video captured and uploaded to Twitter, the Oscar-winning star of Ray showed up at Cardi’s party that was co-hosted with her husband Offset with a packed crowd at Papi’s in West Hollywood, aka “WeHo.” Foxx arrived late and unannounced with a crew of 10 people and he was initially rejected because they didn’t know he was coming and they claimed they had no room for all of them.

After Foxx stormed away, one of the people associated with Cardi B told Foxx that he was “good” now to come in, but Foxx was clearly disgusted as the video clearly indicates, saying “no, we not good.”

“Nah n—-, it’s all good!” Foxx also told the doorman after he attempted to coax the actor into coming back in. “I love you, but it was too much.”

Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit pic.twitter.com/teVfeHplDn — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 12, 2022

Inside, Cardi B was, of course, oblivious to what took place at the front door because she busied herself entertaining the overflowing crowd inside the small club. She also received some expensive gifts from hubby Offset of Migos fame, which included a Birkin bag and an exorbitantly-priced watch, among other trinkets.

Cardi probably woke up unhappy about what happened with Foxx. Some folks on social media speculated that some heads may roll due to the indignity shown Foxx, who is considered Hollywood royalty.

Meanwhile, Twitter had a good time mocking the person at the door who had the intestinal fortitude to block the entrance of a certified A-lister and legendary partyer.

Jamie Foxx really wants to cry about not being let into the party with 10 of his friends, meanwhile he wouldn't even let Tupac into his own show. That's called KARMA. Jamie. pic.twitter.com/Lj2kcmF6ML — Oda Nobunaga (@RealRoyCohn) October 13, 2022

i just know there was a love and hip hop cast member in that party that could’ve been exchanged for jamie foxx https://t.co/T4ZtEL0Ldv — ‎ً (@kariamere) October 13, 2022

Club owner: "Our bad Jamie, come on in." Jamie Foxx: https://t.co/mmXRSw6d5z pic.twitter.com/9AU6kioTcb — The Bionic Fatneck (@Scotty_Jo_Yung) October 13, 2022

Jamie Foxx is 54 years old with a backwards hat on trying to enter the party of someone who was four when the Jamie Foxx Show was on — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) October 13, 2022