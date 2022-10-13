Lizzo livid about sentiment that she makes music for White people

Lizzo detests the fan sentiment that she makes music that ingratiates herself with White audiences.

The Detroit-born and bred singer said the common criticism evokes painful memories of when she was ostracized by her adolescent peers because of her love of rock music. They also derisively called her “White girl.”

The voluptuous and vivacious singer explained that Blacks have often denounced African American artists when they experience transcendent success, including the late legendary Whitney Houston as well as Beyoncé, Tina Turner, Diana Ross and some rappers. Prince and Michael Jackson can also be added to the mix of artists who often attracted more Whites than Blacks to their concerts.

“I am not making music for White people,” Lizzo explained to Vanity. “I am a Black woman, I am making music from my Black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life. If I can help other people, hell yeah, because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country. We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody.”

Lizzo added, “So am I making music for that girl right there who looks like me, who grew up in a city where she was underappreciated and picked on and made to feel ‘unbeautiful?’ Yes. It blows my mind when people say I’m not making music from a Black perspective — how could I not do that as a Black artist?”

The “Rumors” songstress said the social media detractors can no longer penetrate her armor since she achieved superstardom.

“That is what I’m moving into now, and it’s a beautiful place to be,” she said. “I finally feel I can relax and have a cocktail.”