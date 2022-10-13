Nicole Wells Stallworth shares what makes her unique as a leader

Nicole Wells Stallworth currently serves as executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and vice president for public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The accomplished activist addressed the inspiration for her professional pursuits.

Why did you select this career?

I am a seasoned public affairs executive having served mission-focused organizations that improve the quality of life for the traditionally underserved. My career path chose me. I planned to be an actor or a playwright or a full-time artist or a doctor. I never dreamed I would be doing this type of work, but my trajectory began as a teen single mom. I wanted to use my life to help other people. Because of this, my career path has been one that is strongly rooted in advocacy and doing work that would improve the lives of those that were much like me and my daughter.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

Determination, instinct, spiritual depth, intentionality, healthy living, and creativity. I don’t speak for all Black women here because as a Black woman I know we are immensely powerful, well into infinity. I know my success has come from my strong sense of determination. I do not easily concede defeat. I draw strength from the use of my instincts when making tough decisions. It’s my spiritual depth that allows me access to my ancient wisdom.

Wisdom is required to navigate life in an authentic, graceful, and joyful manner. Being intentional is an important tool that helps to guide where I place my attention and energy. Healthy living is a decision. Being intentional about diet, exercise, and rest makes all the difference in how you show up in the world and how much you can contribute. Finally, I believe we are here to create a better world than the one we inherited. Whether it’s business, philanthropy, politics, or advocacy, I avoid a deficit mentality by viewing the world through the lens of what I can create.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

My superpowers are what make me unique as a Black woman in leadership. I bring my authentic self into everything I do.