Ray J and Kanye West reunite at Candace Owens’ film premiere (photo)

It looks like Ray J and Ye West can co-exist in the same room.

The two artists were spotted together on Oct. 12 as Candace Owens celebrated the screening of her new documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”

In one of the pictures taken through the night, West, Ray J, and Kid Rock are together on the red carpet, despite the history between the two.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January 2022, West said that he met with Ray J to retrieve footage of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian. Ray J then went to Instagram and denied that the encounter ever happened. Recently, both Ray J and West have called out Kris Jenner for her alleged role in the sex tapes.

According to “TMZ,” Owens worked to get Ray J and West at the premiere in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian. On Oct. 10, Owens released an old recording in what she said were Kardashian’s own words describing Whitney Houston as an “old hag” while ranting at Ray J.

West and Owens’ friendship seems to be getting tighter as they were both seen wearing a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3.