Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail time in sexual harassment case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will not have to face any jail time after complying with the terms of a plea deal in a forcible touching case.

In April 2022, Gooding plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman in 2018 at a New York City nightclub. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman on her lips without consent. In 2019 at a nightclub, Gooding was accused of squeezing a 29-year-old woman’s breast without her consent.

A few months later, two more women came forward to accuse him of abuse. One woman, a server, claimed he pinched her buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Gooding was required to continue alcohol and behavior modification treatment for six months and have no new arrests.

On Oct. 13, Gooding plead guilty to a lesser harassment violation that will always remain on his record, but no criminal charges will ensue. He was then sentenced to time served and will not serve any jail sentence.