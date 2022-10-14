Daymond John hosts Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase

In 2020, in the wake of George Floyd, Daymond John started Black Entrepreneurs Day. Driven by a deep-rooted desire to help his community build businesses instead of burning them, John developed the global streaming show to inspire, educate and provide bottom-line financial support to Black entrepreneurs around the country.

On Oct. 6, 2022, John, who rose to worldwide acclaim as the founder of the FUBU clothing line, announced that Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase will return for its third year. The national event will be filmed and streamed live from Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on Oct. 27 at 7 PM ET on BlackEntrepreneursday.com, Facebook, and other participating outlets. This year’s event also coincides with the 30th anniversary of FUBU.

“The beauty of having entrepreneurial minds around me is that we are willing to try things,” says John. “We want to give people hope, but if they do not have the information on how to do it step by step, or see people that look like them who have overcome similar adversity, then how can they believe it? So why not start down the path of solving these issues?”

Building on the success of last year’s celebration, Black Entrepreneurs Day will bring together black business celebrities and cultural icons to inspire, educate and entertain. It’s not about the reward, it’s because I want to be a part of something bigger,” John told Black Enterprise. When you see something done with passion, coupled with great people and good information it generally works out for the best for everybody.”

In 2021 the Black Entrepreneurs’ Day event garnered nearly 7 million views, gave away $250,000 via 10 NAACP grants, and took home two Webby Awards. New this year will be Game Changer Conversations” with Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Venus Williams, Killer Mike, Shaquille O’Neal, and a live pitch competition from the Apollo in front of a panel of three judges.

“You have to keep learning, and surrounding yourself with people that want to reach higher and go further. The information is out there, and before you spend a penny, set some achievable goals to become more knowledgeable about what you are trying to do. Make sure you go to events like BED to see more people achieving high levels, and learn to pitch!”