Georgia man arrested for allegedly breaking infant’s neck

A Georgia man was arrested after he allegedly broke an infant’s neck and tried to smother her twin sister with a pillow.

According to Fox 5, Robert Dubose Jr. was charged with felony aggravated assault and child cruelty after allegedly using his bare bands to injure the 3-month-old girls on Oct. 3.

Dubose was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into Floyd County Jail and is being held without bond.

As of Oct. 13, there has not been an update on the condition of the babies, and Dubose’s relationship to them has not been disclosed. The twins were reportedly born five months premature.

Jail records show that the case was sent over to the Floyd County Superior Court, which means a judge found probable cause for the case to go to a higher court.