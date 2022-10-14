New Tina Turner Barbie doll honors iconic singer

Barbie released their newest Signature Music Series doll replicating Tina Turner for the 40th anniversary of her hit single “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” The doll represents the success of her hit single, which was adapted as a biographical film starring Angela Bassett.

The Barbie doll is outfitted in a black leather mini-dress, a denim jacket, pearl drop earrings, and Tina Turner’s signature ’80s hairstyle. This outfit is what Turner wore in the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” music video, for which she won a Grammy for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1985.

“Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’ with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll. Collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll.” Mattel shared on Instagram.

The Tina Turner doll can be purchased on Amazon, Walmart and Target online stores.