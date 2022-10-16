Ashanti shows off her voluptuous beach body on 42nd birthday (photos)

Famously fit singer Ashanti has secured the bag during her evolution from songwriter to singer to actress to modeling.

Ashanti Douglas, who is known more these days for her sultry, sensual photo spreads around the world in glamorous swimwear, celebrated her 42nd evolution around the sun by showing off her voluptuous physique for her 7.3 million Instagram followers.

“It has been an incredible year filled with peaks and valleys … I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times,” Ashanti penned. “But it healed and was filled with love again … I was able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of my first album ‘Ashanti’ and in the same week receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame … released my first children’s book “My name is a story,” did a UK tour and shot two movies.”

In related news, the singer also clapped back at former music associate, and ex-label owner Irv Gotti, through the song “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix),” after he detailed their alleged romantic affair 20 years ago.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n—a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings.