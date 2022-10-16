Behind the scenes of the Runway Curls Boutique grand opening

Mushiya Tshikuka is turning around the negative connotation associated with the word “naps,” and is embracing the term with her hand-made kinky curly wigs from Haiti. The Runway Curls Boutique recently held its grand opening at the Runway Curls Salon Suites located in metro Atlanta.

The event brought out a multitude of hair lovers who were starting their natural hair journey or simply trying a new look. Many guests walked away not only with a brand new kinky curly wig, but also brand new confidence to match.

“Starting my own business was really about myself embracing our natural kinky hair texture, our skin tones, and what makes us beautiful. I started the hairline because I wanted other people to learn to appreciate who they are in themselves as well. So, it was kind of an easy transition. It was what I love about myself, [and] lets me teach other people to love that about them. If we are going to wear extensions, let us wear extensions that reflect the hair of our mothers’ and daughters’ hair,” Tshikuka shared.

Runway Curls has a wide variety of colors and lengths you can choose from, but their main wig styles range between Baby Naps and the Madame Kinky Wig. There is also an option to purchase blended bundles such as Curly Ryder, City Afro, Premium Passion Twists, and more.

For natural hair lovers who prefer virgin hair, there is an option to purchase virgin wigs, bundles, and also clip-ins. Other accessories include My Natural dolls, mother fanners, wig accessories, and other customer favorites.

Tshikuka opened up on her journey as an entrepreneur and tips for other entrepreneurs in the beauty and hair industry.

“Business owners who are looking to walk in the same footsteps as me, I would say go hard. Just go hard and never ever give up. Just remember that everything new, is looked down upon until it’s not. Everything different is looked down upon until it’s not. So, when you’re creating something that no one else sees or understands, they’re going to tell you you’re crazy but it’s going to be crazy until it’s not,” Tshikuka added.