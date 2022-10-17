Ice Cube claims the NBA is trying to ‘destroy’ his BIG3 league

On Oct. 14, the BIG3 basketball league created by Ice Cube was officially announced as the first Black-owned sports league by the U.S. Black Chambers Inc. and ByBlack.

The BIG3 will now be in a position to work directly with Black businesses and forge relationships with Black Chambers across the country.

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player and coach of the back-to-back BIG3 championship team Trilogy, congratulated Cube on Twitter and urged more people to watch the league.

“Come support Cube, don’t just post it,” Jackson said in a video. “Come out to a game and support him. I’ve been here since day one, Cube knows I’m riding with him.”

On Oct. 15, Cube responded to Jackson’s video and threw shade at the big sports companies for their lack of support.

“Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5,” Cube tweeted. “We definitely need everybody’s support. The @nba and @espn are doing everything in their powers to ignore or destroy @thebig3.”

Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5. We definitely need everybody’s support. The @nba and @espn are doing everything in their powers to ignore or destroy @thebig3 👊🏽 https://t.co/e9pO6JlTGl — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Cube has publicly voiced his displeasure with the NBA. In June 2022, Cube was interviewed byBasketball News and talked about the relationship between the BIG3 and the league.

“The NBA hasn’t been the nicest to the BIG3,” Cube. “Of course, publicly, they say all the right words. But we know privately there’s things done behind the scenes [with] sponsors, broadcasts. It did tarnish my fandom a bit.”