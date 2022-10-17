Kanye West blames George Floyd’s death on fentanyl; family responds

The family of George Floyd told the media that they may file a lawsuit against Ye West after he said publicly that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl poisoning rather than the knee of ex-cop Derek Chauvin.

The world watched Floyd’s life being extinguished under the crushing weight of Chavin’s knee on his neck in Minneapolis on Memorial Day 2020. Chauvin has since been convicted of murder and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

West is regurgitating the inflammatory words of radical right rabble-rouser Candace Owens, who stated previously that the culprit for Floyd’s death was drugs and not the former Minneapolis cop.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West said on the podcast ‘Drink Champs.’ “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

Yeezy stated this despite the fact that the coroner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide caused by asphyxiation, due to the ex-cop’s knee.

West later asked N.O.R.E., the host of the podcast, “Can you even run this interview?” in reference to his anti-Semitic rhetoric during his appearance on LeBron James’ “The Shop” that was deleted from the episode.

Floyd’s surviving family is mulling a lawsuit based on Ye’s statements, according to the family lawyer, the Washington Post reports.

N.O.R.E. also had some pushback for the “White Lives Matter” sweatshirts that Ye and Owens sported while attending Paris Fashion Week in early September 2022.

