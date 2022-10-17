Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering pursuing legal action against him for spewing his beliefs. He also addressed the claims he was being anti-semitic before being banned from Twitter, days after being banned from Instagram.

During the episode, Ye made it a point to drink D’Usse, Jay-Z’s alcohol brand. Ye made his break into the music industry by making beats for Jay-Z. Jay-Z’s label, Roc-a-Fella Records, eventually signed Ye as an artist in 2002 before he released his debut project, The College Dropout, in 2004. Since then, Ye has ascended to superstardom and has used his celebrity to leverage his brand and is now the self-proclaimed richest Black man in American history.

“This D’usse is delicious. This D’Usse is brought to you by my brother Hov. Courtesy of the throne,” Ye said. “Part 2 coming soon. Hint hint.”

Ye’s referring to the duo’s 2011 collaboration album, Watch The Throne.

“Can you imagine when Jay-Z and Beyoncé support me in ’24?” Ye said. “It’d be no way to lose.”

Throughout the interview, Ye also called for Donald Trump supporters to support him the way they applauded him for publicly supporting Trump during his presidency.

Ye ran independently under the “Birthday Party” in 2020, and received 60,000 votes out of 160 million ballots, BBC News reported.