Former NFL player killed in Pennsylvania shooting

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard died on the morning of Oct. 17 after being shot outside a bar in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Dennard was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:15 a.m., according to the county coroner’s office. His death was ruled as a homicide.

The 32-year-old spent his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers during his five-year career.

Dennard then went on to play for the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League from 2015 to 2017. After his playing career, he began coaching young players.

One of his former friends paid homage to the former football player on Twitter.