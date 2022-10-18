Toya Johnson rocks handmade wedding dress from Black bridal couture brand

Antonia “Toya” Johnson recently tied the knot with former athlete and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl into the world in February of 2018. The couple became engaged in November of 2019 which aired on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”

The wedding was a grand affair with lavish decorations, but Johnson’s handmade wedding gown stole the show. Designed by Black-owned bridal couture brand Ese Azenabor, and styled by No IG Jeremy, the dress featured pearl and crystal embellishments. The veil also had subtle pearls, with a dramatic train to complement it.

The entire bridal squad wore sleek white gowns that complemented their figures. Bridesmaids included Tiny Harris, rapper Rasheeda, singer Monica, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Toya’s oldest daughter, Reginae Carter.

Johnson posted a picture of her squad with the caption, “The baddest bride squad. My girls look amazing! I love each and every one of you. Thanks for helping make our day extra special. We love y’all so much. #mysistersforlife.”

Fashion lovers may find it refreshing to see the entire bridal party wearing white. The all-white approach gives the entire wedding a royal, yet classic vibe. Check out the official bridal pictures and story of how the wedding dress made it to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, below.