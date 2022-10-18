Tyrese and Terrence Howard tear down corruption in ‘The System’

Tyrese and Terrence Howard team up to tear down a corrupt prison in The System. Reuniting for the first time since the film Four Brothers, the duo share with rolling out their experiences filming inside a real prison. The System opens in theaters Oct. 28.

