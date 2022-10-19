George Floyd’s mother files $250M lawsuit against Kanye West

The surviving mother of slain motorist George Floyd has filed a $250 million lawsuit against controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West after he claimed Floyd died due to fentanyl intoxication.

Yeezy made the inflammatory remarks during his rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where Ye said Floyd was killed by the powerful prescription medication instead of the crushing weight of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

In a news release obtained by Click 2 Houston, a lawsuit was filed by Roxie Washington on behalf of Gianna Floyd said West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”

The statement also included the accusation that West uttered “malicious falsehoods” about Floyd in order to monetize off of Floyd’s death and the family’s trauma.

“The interests of the child are priority,” said attorney Nuru Witherspoon, a partner at The Witherspoon Law Group. “George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

Furthering the family’s case is the testimony Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker. While he testified during the murder trial that heart disease and fentanyl contributed to Floyd’s death, he listed the reason why Floyd’s passing as “homicide.”