How Snoop Dogg’s words changed the trajectory of Bow Wow’s adult life

Shad Moss is doing just fine right now. The artist, whose professional name is Bow Wow, is currently on his second arena tour within the past year and is the host of BET‘s “After Happily Ever After.” The series is a new reality show that houses people with their exes, and has their ex try to set them up with the next love of their lives.

The show premieres at 10 p.m. EDT on Oct. 19. In advance of the show’s debut, Moss spoke to rolling out about his career and latest gig.

What exactly is going on with “After Happily Ever After?”

It’s pretty much a dating experience like no other. We were throwing these couples in this big old mansion for a month, and the whole quest is to find your next true love. We did a twist because the exes will actually be picking for their ex. That’s where the whole thing just goes toxic, right?

Each week, I throw these single parties, bring in a group of 50 people every week. The singles are here to win over the exes so that they can actually get a chance to go into the house for eight hours to get closer to the ultimate goal, which is to find your happily ever after. That’s pretty much the premise of the show. We’re taking you everywhere, man, it’s a show full of emotion, laughter, you’ll cry, you’ll get angry. For the couples that will be watching, you’ll see a lot of yourselves within the cast, so it’s going to be a dope experience all the way around.

For your personal life, would you have an ex set up the next love of your life?

I’ve been asked that question all day, and I said yeah. Yeah, I wouldn’t mind it.

Who is it?

My daughter’s mom … that’s really my home girl.

What has it been like to get your flowers on The Millennium Tour?

I’m loving it and I appreciate it. I feel like it took a [for] me to understand who I am. It all starts with self. I had to cut back doing a lot of dumb s—. I had to cut back putting myself out there to get hung in the media. I had to scale back and watch what I was doing wrong. It was really a lot of self-inflicted things. I remember having a conversation with Snoop and he was just like, “Yo, bro, you a legend. I birthed you into this s—. Understand who you are, you can’t be a clown out here. You’ve got to make sure you walk like a legend, talk like one and present yourself as that, and it’ll come.”

I stood with that for the past four-five years and been on this clean streak of just wins with two arena tours, Verzuz, reminding everybody how bad of a m——— I really am.