5 popular nail trends to try this holiday season

Nail art is a great way to express yourself and try something new. We’ve seen the most fabulous nail trends on celebs like Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie, who don’t hesitate to switch things up. Whether you’re a minimalist or bold, these 2022 nail trends are social media approved and a perfect match for the fall season.

Neutral abstract nails

Warm-toned nails are the newest trend; this time, they’re adding lines and different treatments to the neutral polish for more versatility. In the past, neutral nail polish was mainly used as a base color under floral designs or a french manicure.

Short and square

Short square nails will always trend for girls requiring a shorter length. Short, square nails paired with burnt orange, black, or burgundy color are perfect for any occasion. You can’t go wrong with white-colored short, square nails this season either. White gives a clean, polished look and compliments a fuzzy sweater or leather jacket.

Mix and Match

Women no longer play it safe by picking one nail color for all ten fingers. Mix-and-match nails are trendy, and people mix different shades of brown in the fall to compliment their skin tones The colors work perfectly together.

French Manicure

The French manicure has made a comeback and may be here to stay. The white tip style was a favorite for women in the 90s and early 2000s. In 2022, women wear shorts with a clear topcoat or different colored tips with a matte finish. The French manicure is a year-round trend worn at various lengths and shapes.

The Classic Black

Black nail polish always makes its appearance in the colder seasons of the year. Black nails can create a look that’s sophisticated and put together. It’s also very eye catching.