50 Cent explains the real reason behind his son’s recent antics

50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, have been going back and forth on social media for the past few weeks.

It all started when Jackson criticized his father over the amount of child support he was getting every month.

“Six thousand and seven hundred dollars a month in New York City, you do the math,” Jackson said on Instagram live. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody. You can’t just live in any neighborhood, Eighty one thousand dollars is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

From there, 50 Cent and Jackson went on a trolling match, making skits and revisiting old pictures that went viral in the past.

50 Cent trolling his son over child support comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/qurQ3GKWGn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 13, 2022

On Oct. 19, 50 Cent put the trolling to rest and spoke on the divide between him and his son on an interview with “The Breakfast Club.” Charlemagne Tha God popped it off by asking if there was any chance that him and Jackson would reconnect.

“No, he doesn’t,” 50 Cent said. “See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don’t call ‘TMZ ‘to say you want to sit down. Think about it. He just wants some attention. He’s been trained to believe what you’ve seen him say in the interview. He’s been trained to say that for a long time. You don’t just wake up and say ‘Oh, well I don’t believe what I’ve been believing forever.'”

50 Cent then explained how Jackon’s mother is the one to blame for his recent antics.

“When I said that he’s entitled, really it’s his mom [who is] entitled and it’s been filtered,” 50 Cent said. “I told you I was giving her half a million dollars a year. They go through the paperwork, they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she was still expecting more.”