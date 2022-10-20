Billionaire Rihanna unveils her latest business venture

Shortly after Rihanna announced that she would be performing at the Super Bowl LVII in 2023, she also introduced Savage x Fenty Sport to the world. The famous singer and serial entrepreneur is known for promoting body positivity and inclusivity in the beauty and fashion industry. Adding a sportswear collection to her portfolio only makes sense.

Outside of music, the self-made billionaire sold her first business, the fragrance Reb’l Fleur – for approximately $80 million. Rihanna continues to create several fragrances through her beauty brand, Fenty which is co-owned by LVMH.

The beauty icon has a slew of businesses such as Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, and even partnered with Amazon Prime to host her Savage x Fenty fashion show. She has also landed deals with different brands such as Samsung, Puma, CoverGirl, MAC, and more.

The singer even bought a stake in Tidal which six years later was acquired by Jack Dorsey’s Square for $297 million netting Rihanna $9 million.

It’s clear this island gal knows how to keep a bag and she does it while looking stylish too. There’s no denying that she is inspiring a generation of future bosses and multihyphenates.

