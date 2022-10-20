Dame Dash and Chicago hip-hop artist Lucien talk about their new film, Smoked which was filmed on Kanye West’s Montana ranch while the two were doing a wellness check on a friend. Dash predicts the film will be a cult classic for smokers, much like Half Baked starring Dave Chappelle.

Dame Dash and hip hop artist Lucien filmed ‘Smoked’ on Kanye’s Montana ranch

