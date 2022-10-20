Drake surprises Spelhouse homecoming guests at 21 Savage’s performance

Drake surprised the students of the Atlanta University Center Consortium on Oct. 19. For one of the Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concerts, 21 Savage brought out the Canadian superstar and frequent collaborator as his surprise guest for the night.

Drake came out during “Knife Talk,” which is featured on his album Certified Lover Boy. He also performed “Jimmy Cooks” from his latest album Honestly, Nevermind. The star then told 21 Savage’s DJ, MarcB, to queue up the next song, which was his 2018 hit single, “Nonstop.”

Students screamed at the surprise and before Drake left the stage, he had one more message.

“By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show, no one from Morehouse asked me to perform, my brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage,” he said. “Aye listen, Morehouse, stop playing with me. Next year, y’all need to invite me, I’ll cook this s— for a full hour.”

Drake also mentioned that it’s been a few years since he’s performed in Atlanta.

Rae Sremmurd and Lakeyah also performed throughout the night.

BEST NIGHT EVER🙌🏽 Drake at Morehouse is iconic! Shiii drake in Atlanta (.) #drake #ThankGod pic.twitter.com/SUFvMsmtJG — Jared Battle (@dvdfiles) October 20, 2022

Ne-Yo performed earlier in the week on campus.