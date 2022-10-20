Georgia mother accused of killing child while using oven to heat apartment

On Oct. 19, a woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom.

In November 2021, 30-year-old Jasmine Walker reportedly left the oven turned on to to heat her apartment as she slept with her 2-month-old baby, Eden.

“There were still areas in the apartment that were reading at approximately 89 degrees,” detective Angela Carter said in the courtroom. “The baby overheated and sweated profusely and ultimately died because of it.”

When Walker woke up, she found Eden dead, and in August, her death was ruled a homicide. Walker is currently being held in Gwinnett County Jail on murder and child cruelty charges. Eden’s father was on his way to Alabama when she died, but has not been charged with any crimes.

According to investigators, Eden was already dealing with a rough childhood as she was born with cocaine in her system and had to spend three weeks in the NICU. The Department of Family and Child Services almost removed Eden from the home, but police day she didn’t cooperate with staff.

“They kept saying she was non-compliant, she would not answer the phone, she would not answer the door, and I don’t believe she ever took an actual drug test,” Carter testified.