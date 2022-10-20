Young Joc sends the wrong person more than $1K; asks for help to get it back

Zelle has become an easy way for people to send money to others, but if you move too fast, you may end up sending it to the wrong person.

That’s what happened to Atlanta rapper Young Joc on Oct. 19, and he’s asking his Instagram followers to help him get his money back.

Joc showed the messages of him texting the person he sent the money to with the caption saying, “So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money …. can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?”

“Hi can you please return the $1,800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle,” Joc said in the text messages. “I don’t know you nor do you know me.”

Joc continued to send text messages to the user.

“God has a bigger blessing for you,” Joc said. “I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s OK I just need the $1,800 that was sent to your account via Zelle.”

There’s a good chance Joc won’t get his money back, but at least he knows to be careful next time.