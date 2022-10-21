Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand

When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z filed documents demanding Bacardi show how much money they’ve made from the cognac line, since the brands are 50/50 partners. The two have partnered on D’Ussé since 2012.

According to the docs, Jay-Z’s company, SC Liquor, exercised its right to a buyout around a year ago. Under the agreement, Bacardi has to “negotiate in good faith” to set a fair price for Jay-Z’s stake in D’Ussé, but the rapper doesn’t think they’re doing right by him.

SC Liquor claims that Bacardi’s subsidiary, Empire Investments Inc., is trying to “stall and stonewall” to get financial information on the valuation of D’Ussé.

Both sides have thrown out a potential value of the liquor, but Jay-Z thinks that Bacardi is trying to underpay him.

Jay-Z has been nothing short of a supporter of D’Ussé over the years, and he’s mentioned the brand in a number of songs, but all of that may come to an end soon.