Inaugural Sisters With Superpowers awards gala delivers big in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (October 19, 2022) – After more than two years of experiencing the many effects of COVID-19, including social distancing, many closed facilities and establishments, limited options for in-person meetups and more, rolling out embarked upon a new awards program in the Detroit market for its ever-growing brand as society emerges post-pandemic.

Rolling out recently held its inaugural Sisters With Superpowers awards gala in Detroit on October 13 at the beautiful Tigers Club located inside Comerica Park. The talented roster of 15 multi-industry focused Black women were recently honored for their career accomplishments and their contribution to society and culture. The Sisters With Superpowers celebrates multi-generations of women in entrepreneurship, business, fashion, the arts and entertainment and was sponsored by Chevrolet, ATT Dream in Black and the Detroit Tigers.

The following inaugural Detroit Edition class recently honored:

Chimene Anderson , Community Relations Director, Olympia Development of Michigan (An Ilitch Company)

, Community Relations Director, Olympia Development of Michigan (An Ilitch Company) Erica Campbell, Grammy-Winning Singer/Songwriter & Author

Grammy-Winning Singer/Songwriter & Author Tamberlin Golden , Executive Director of Workforce Strategy, General Motors

, Executive Director of Workforce Strategy, General Motors Artina Tinsley Hardman , Executive Director, Mack Alive

, Executive Director, Mack Alive Nicole Sebree Henry, Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Rocket Central

Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Rocket Central Nina Hodge, Owner, Above & Beyond Learning Center

Owner, Above & Beyond Learning Center Minou Jones , Founder & CEO, Making It Count Community Development Corporation

, Founder & CEO, Making It Count Community Development Corporation Latrice Delgado Macon , Founder, Detroit Fashion Community & Mrs. Michigan Continental, Worldwide

, Founder, Detroit Fashion Community & Mrs. Michigan Continental, Worldwide Christine Moore , Executive Vice President & General Auditor, Comerica Bank

, Executive Vice President & General Auditor, Comerica Bank Priscilla Phifer, Artist & Collector

Artist & Collector Christen Rochon , Author, Brand Architect & STEAM Advocate

, Author, Brand Architect & STEAM Advocate Nicole Wells Stallworth , Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan

, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Joni Thrower Davis , Owner/Operator, McDonalds Corporation

, Owner/Operator, McDonalds Corporation Deborah Joy Winans , Actress, singer, mompreneur & SWS Rolling Out + Chevrolet Influencer

, Actress, singer, mompreneur & SWS Rolling Out + Chevrolet Influencer Shirley Woodson, President, National Conference of Artists Michigan Chapter (Retired Educator)

In addition to the awards program, gospel Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and author Erica Campbell provided the keynote address to a sold-out audience. Sisters With Superpowers influencer, mompreneur, actress, and singer Deborah Joy Winans aired her 60-second video spot in partnership with rolling out and Chevrolet, highlighting the all new 2022 Chevy Equinox.

“It’s no secret that Detroit breeds talent, legacy and culture, so it was important to convene at this time in particular to illuminate these women from diverse industries because they deserve recognition and our audience equally deserves the inspiration that these women provide from their respective work,” said Munson Steed, president & CEO, rolling out.

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Charles Jenkins was in attendance and helped to close out the event with a beautiful solo rendition of his famed gospel song Awesome.

Due to its success, rolling out will expand its Sisters With Superpowers awards gala to various cities across the United States (Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Birmingham, NYC and D.C.) honoring those women from respective industries. Sisters With Superpowers occurs now til the end of 2022.

