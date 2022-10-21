Takeoff names the condition for a reunion with Migos

There’s only 1 way the 3 would reunite in this setting
Migos (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Quavo and Takeoff are taking off as a duo since Offset recently launched a solo career. There’s always a chance that the group could come back together, but only under a specific condition.

The duo were guests on the upcoming episode of “Drink Champs,” and Quavo asked the podcast crew who they thought he and Takeoff could go against in a Verzuz.


With N.O.R.E. undecided, he asked, “And we can’t do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz? That’s not going to happen?”

Takeoff then answered saying, “If the check right.” Sounds like there is a possibility that that the three could unite, but only if money is involved.


It’s still not known why the group separated, but many suspect it may have been about a woman after Quavo slid in a subtle message on his recent song “Messy.”

“I said, ‘Caresha please,’ ’cause she too messy. B—- f— my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressing. You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would have blessed it, now s— got messy,” Quavo raps.

Fans believe that Quavo was dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie, because in September 2022, she was a special guest on the show “Caresha Please” and talked about her relationship with the rapper. Many also believe that the “dawg” Quavo was referring to in the rhyme was Offset.

