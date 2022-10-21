Woman arrested for 2nd time after husband dies a month after injury

A Georgia woman is back in jail after previously having a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County.

Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested after her husband was shot on Sept. 18. Ferguson Hinds called 911 stating she shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing. When officers arrived, they found the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds leaning over the armrest of the couple’s vehicle.

Ferguson Hinds told officers they were on the way to an event when they started arguing about her damaging the vehicle and not telling Hinds about it. She says Hinds punched her in the face and pulled her hair, and that’s when she grabbed her gun out of her purse and shot him.

Authorities were originally told that Hinds died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, which led police to charge Ferguson Hinds with murder.

The charge was dismissed once authorities found out Hinds survived. Ferguson Hinds instead was charged with aggravated assault two days later and was released on bond.

Hinds died on Oct. 13, and Ferguson Hinds surrendered to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17 on a murder charge.