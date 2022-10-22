Crystal Renee Hayslett shares what to expect from new show, ‘Zatima’

Tyler Perry’s “Zatima” follows popular “Sistas” characters Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Fatima is a beautiful young woman who works as a paralegal at a powerful White law firm. Fatima has been hurt and keeps her heart guarded.

Hayslett spoke with rolling out about the new show and what to expect from her character, Fatima.

How did you find out you were going to have your own show with Devale?

We were setting up for season two of “Sistas,” and that’s when Fatima and Zac’s characters were introduced to each other. I remember we were rehearsing during the pandemic, and this is when COVID had just happened in 2020 and Devale and I were rehearsing. As we were reading our scripts, he said, “We’re going to get our own show.” I have to say, you have to be careful what you speak because there is power in the tongue, and manifestation is real. While we were filming season two, Tyler Perry walked on set when me and Devale were sitting in the room studying lines, and he walks by us and says “I like this,” and kept going. We both looked at each other, and Devale was like, “I told you.” We didn’t know exactly what that meant but we were hoping that it meant we were getting our own show. By season three, it was being announced.

What should we expect from your character?

You’re still going to get the same OG Fatima that’s pulling guns out, and this season, she actually pulled the trigger. She’s not playing. You also get to see Fatima’s family, you get to see her friends, and you get to see a lot of her upbringing and why she makes the choices that she makes now. A lot of things are starting to make sense, and that’s what I’m really excited about. I’m excited about the topics that we touch on that I feel like our community needs to hear, and I think that’s another part of the reason why the show works is because we’re really talking about things that that hit home. I feel triggered sometimes as I’m reading the scripts because it really hits home. I think that’s what I’m most excited about, and I know the fans will definitely appreciate it.

What can you tell us about Black love?

Black love is the most beautiful, strongest love there is. I’m really big on preserving the Black family, and I want that for myself. I feel like no one understands us the way we do. No one loves as hard as we do. And that comes from everything that our ancestors, grandparents and parents have gone through, and it’s been passed on to us, and we are such a beautiful race. There is no love like Black love.