Arian Simone opens leadership academy and is honored as the Queen Wa of Dawa

Venture capitalist Arian Simone is the founder of the Fearless Foundation. The organization’s mission is to to educate entrepreneurs through training, and empower African Americans to gain access to capital.

Simone has been crowned Queen Wa (meaning “the blessing”) of the African village of Dawa in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The royal title follows the entrepreneur’s recent investment in the community, partnering with the ProSeed Foundation to build elementary schools in remote villages of West Africa while also opening the Arian Simone Fearless Leadership Academy in Dawa Grand Berebi Village.

How does it feel to be honored in such a way by the African Village of Dawa?

I am beyond humbled and grateful to God and the village of Dawa for this honor. Opening this academy is a momentous step in our mission to foster a more equitable world by providing the necessary support and resources to Africa’s future generation of entrepreneurs. Mr. N’Dri Kouadio Jean Claude, gGovernor of Dawa, expressed that the new school is a tremendous milestone for their village and will change the community’s future for generations.

What took place at the coronation ceremony?

The African royal coronation ceremony was held on Oct. 19. Attended by the governor, mayor, and senator, of Dawa, along with the entire community. During the ceremony, I was given a tribal name by the chiefdom of the village and introduced to the people of Dawa as their new Queen Wa. Being the first person to receive this title in Dawa made me feel unbelievably proud. They honored me by showing their appreciation for what the Arian Simone Fearless Leadership Academy means to the village and to the children who will be attending the school.

What is next for the Fearless Foundation?

I just want to make a real difference [and’ do my part to effect change in not only our own United States but countries, cities, towns, and villages like Dawa. Our mission is to educate entrepreneurs through training, reduce racial inequities, and empower African Americans to gain access to capital. We offer business grant programs, educational entrepreneurial programs, and college scholarships. I want to help people of color to have a chance at a better future, that’s all.