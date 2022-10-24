Former Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig dead at 44

Singer Zuri Craig, who was discovered by movie magnate Tyler Perry and toured with him during theater plays, has died. He was 44.

The family confirmed Craig’s passing on his ZoReMi Entertainment page. His survivors captioned the beautiful collage of photos of Craig with the following message:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig,” the family penned.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Craig’s loved ones indicate that Craig died on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. No cause of death has been revealed to the public.

Craig and his singing partner, Jeffrey Lewis, bolted to national fame when the esteemed owner of Tyler Perry Studios noticed their YouTube videos more than a decade ago. Perry flew them out to appear on the now-defunct “Oprah Winfrey” show. Immediately afterward, Craig and Lewis began touring with Perry.

That gig landed the new stars a job on some of Perry’s Madea plays, including “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Madea Gets a Job,” and “A Madea Christmas.”

Later, in 2015, Craig and Lewis wowed audiences with their soaring, soulful vocals on “America’s Got Talent.” The pair finished fifth on the show.

Craig was reportedly scheduled to produce a live production in Atlanta called “Soul Food Live,” according to “TMZ,” that was going to begin in November.