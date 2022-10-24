White supremacists agree with Kanye; his ex-wife supports Jews

A White supremacist group hung banners on an overpass of a major Los Angeles highway stating their support for Ye West’s reckless rhetoric against Jews.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan came out publicly in support of the Jewish community.

An anti-Semitic group littered the overpass on Interstate 405 that runs through Southern California with signs saying “Kanye is right about the Jews” and instructed drivers to “Honk if You Know.”

This was yesterday in Los Angeles. On the Mulholland overpass. I drove over this pass for years to take my kids to school. This is why we as #Jews say #NeverForget #Antisemitism is real and ugly. All #hate is wrong. pic.twitter.com/lctuK6JKnE — Adam Glass (@AdamGlass44) October 23, 2022

The Kardashians, horrified by what they believe is virulent anti-Semitism spewed by Yeezy, came out in a unified front denouncing “hate speech” and supporting Jews.

Kardashian’s sister, Khloé, and half-sister, Kylie Jenner, both came out with similar messaging.

Meanwhile, Yeezy believes that Blacks are Jewish as well. Therefore, from his perspective, it is nonsensical to say that he is anti-Semitic.

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” West wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder — sometimes literally — and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew[s]. I classify as Jew[ish] also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”

West continued on his social media page, writing, “Everyone wants to shoot the messenger. … ‘You have to understand’ — but the thing is, the Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand. And that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow.”