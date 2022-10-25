Ashanti will address Irv Gotti’s comments in upcoming interview

Ashanti is finally telling her side of the story. In a snippet from an interview with Angie Martinez on the “IRL” podcast that is set to air on Oct. 25, Ashanti talks about Irv Gotti‘s comments regarding her.

“You never publicly talked about it,” Martinez said. “Is there anything you want to clear up about his version of the story?”

Ashanti responded, “It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things.”

Earlier in August, Gotti went on “Drink Champs” and went in-depth regarding his relationship with Ashanti in the past, including saying that she recorded her song “Happy” after they had sex.

“We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I’m taking a shower,” Gotti recalls. “I’m in the shower, you know, a n—- be creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower.”

On Aug. 23, episode three of “The Murder Inc.” aired, and Gotti described the day he pursued Ashanti.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Gotti said. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her a– was looking fat. Her a– was looking great.

“One day I was like ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said ‘Bet, cool,’ ” Gotti said. “We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her a– and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”