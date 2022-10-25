Candace Owens may sue the family of George Floyd

Conservative contrarian and cunning opportunist Candace Owens said that she is seriously considering filing a lawsuit against the family of George Floyd.

Owens is responding to the $250 million lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, after Kanye “Ye” West said on the “Drink Champs” that Floyd died of fentanyl intoxication. Yeezy regurgitated what Owens said previously that Floyd died due to his rampant drug use instead of the knee collapsing his neck by convicted murderer Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer.

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress. I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark.” Owens said, according to Mediate.

Owens also ranted about the Black Lives Matter movement which rocketed to national prominence following the public execution of Floyd on Memorial Day 2020. She claims the Floyd family conspired to “bury the evidence” that could “prove” that Floyd passed away from his own illicit use of powerful prescription medication.