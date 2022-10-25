Cardi B claps back at Madonna for being mentioned in ‘S.E.X.’ book celebration

Cardi B did not appreciate being mentioned during Madonna’s 30th-year celebration of her groundbreaking 1992 book, S.E.X.

The “Material Girl” believes that she pioneered the women’s sex revolution that has enabled female artists and influencers to express themselves in provocative ways that were previously prohibited socially.

Therefore, Madonna, 64, is giving herself kudos for what she thinks she ignited and that is exemplified by sexually-charged artists and TV personalities like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus.

“Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, women [sic] kissing women, and me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” she penned to her nearly 19 million Instagram story followers.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome bitches …” Madonna added, with a clown emoji.

Cardi, 30, took offense at being mentioned in that manner by Madonna who ruled as a groundbreaking female artist in the 1980s and early 90s by intertwining raw sexuality into her music.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times ’cause I grew up listening to her … she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once [you] make it in the industry. That’s why I keep to myself,” Cardi retorted in a now-deleted Twitter post.

Apparently, the two musical icons were able to connect via the phone which allowed Madonna to explain her perspective on the matter. Madonna reportedly assured Cardi B that she did not mean to throw any shade, but actually meant to celebrate today’s female artists.

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

Madonna also paid homage to Cardi B by dancing suggestively to one of her hit songs, and she gave a shout-out to Kim K. and Cyrus on Instagram.