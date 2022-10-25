Drake’s son sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to him (videos)

Rap icon Drake did it up big for his 36th birthday as he rang in his new year of life with his celebrity friends in South Beach.

Drake celebrating his birthday in Miami pic.twitter.com/tdUTCF14ZG — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 24, 2022

But the most moving and poignant tribute came from Aubrey Drake Graham’s son, Adonis Graham.

The 5-year-old’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” to his dad was recorded by the mother of his child, French artist Sophie Brussaux, and then uploaded to the record-breaking rapper’s Instagram page for his 142 million Instagram fans to fawn over.

“Happy birthday, Daddy,” Adonis said in the footage shared on Drake’s Instagram Story on Monday before breaking out into song. The little one’s curly blond locks bounced around as he smiled next to Brussaux, 33, in a car.

Brussaux also sent a happy birthday wish as she toyed with a lapdog while riding in a car.

Drake was most appreciative. In a separate IG story, Drizzy conveyed his gratitude to his fans, saying, “Thank you all. Where would I be without you,” as he flossed a Rolex watch.

Drake’s birthday comes days after his son celebrated his own birthday replete with a superhero-themed soirée.

“Happy fifth to my twin,” Drake penned on IG.

Brussaux beamed with pride as she also chimed in with glowing words about her son.

“I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi,” she wrote on IG.