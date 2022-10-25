Steve Lacy destroys fan’s camera on stage, leaves after spectator throws object

Steve Lacy does not have a high tolerance for anyone interrupting his show. In New Orleans on Oct. 24 during his Give You The World tour, Lacy ended the show early after a fan threw something on the stage.

“Yo, don’t throw no s— on the f——- stage, please,” Lacy pleaded, abruptly stopping his performance of “Bad Habit.”

After walking in a circle, Lacy asked a fan in the front row for their camera.

“Can I see this camera?” Lacy asked.

When the fan handed the object to him, he smashed it on the stage and then walked off. He didn’t return.

“Later,” he said. “I’ll see y’all, peace.”

Not finna lie I don’t agree with what the fans did but Steve lacy was doing too much 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/YljHcl1uz3 — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) October 25, 2022

Lacy has dealt with some difficult moments on his tour, including people not knowing the words to his songs.

y’all don’t deserve steve lacy tix SMH 😣pic.twitter.com/nCrLRW8hMf — steve lacy fan club ツ (@teamstevelacy) October 17, 2022

He also told a fan to be quiet a beat before performing “Helmet” at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland.

“Can you say hi to my mom?” The fan asked.

“Can you be quiet?” Lacy responded before singing.

Lacy, the guitarist in a band called The Internet, has prospered in his solo endeavors since 2017, but during his latest tour, “Bad Habit” reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard and remained there for three weeks.