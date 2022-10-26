Snoop Dogg smokes over 100 marijuana joints a day, says blunt roller (video)

Famous weed enthusiast Snoop Dogg smokes up to 150 joints a day, according to his “PBR” – professional blunt roller.

From Renegade Piranha’s calculations, she has rolled up hundreds of thousands of blunts for the Doggfather since he employed her back in 2016.

“I calculate it at over 450,000. I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” Piranha shared on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show.”

Kyle Sandilands, one of the show’s hosts, revealed that he has also spent time in Southern California with Snoop Dogg who told him he’d learned how to roll joints from late rap legend Tupac Shakur.

“He said, ‘I’m going to teach you something Tupac taught me,’ and he showed me how to roll a blunt,” Sandilands recalled to Piranha.

The West Coast rap legend made national headlines when he admitted on the “Howard Stern Show” that he employs a person to roll his joints for him throughout the day. Snoop told Stern that the job initially paid $40K to $50K a year, but that he had to upgrade their pay due to inflation.

Piranha explained to Yarmacrazy on “The Review” podcast how she got this most unconventional gig.

“I knew a girl that knew the grow … using Snoop’s Premium Nutrients, which is a brand he has of really amazing premium nutrients for you to grow really amazing … premium things with,” Piranha shared.

She explained that Snoop was “looking for someone to roll up for him, versus just gifting him all the tree. And the girl — I guess — told these people, like, ‘Yo, I know this chick. She rolls the best blunts. You guys should have her do it.’”

At first, Piranha balked at the idea because she thought it could not be real.

“I kept being like, ‘I’m not going; it’s a scam. It’s not real. This isn’t real,’” she told Yarmacrazy.

After a few weeks, Piranha relented and went to the interview.

“Finally, I went after a month and I had her go with me — just so that if it was a scam, she’d have to also be implicated in this,” Piranha said.

To secure the job, Piranha had to engage in a”roll-off” in a competition with a sound engineer and a Venezuelan cigar roller. Needless to say, she slayed the other two and has been a weed roller to the stars ever since.

“And I smoked them, to say the least, in that competition,” she said. “So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet — blunt roller to the stars now.”