Sports superstars leaving Kanye West’s sports agency

Major sports stars from the NFL and NBA have announced they are cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye West’s sports agency, due to his repeated anti-Semitic and hateful remarks.

In statements posted to their respective social media accounts, Aaron Donald, considered one of the greatest NFL defensive linemen of all time, and Jaylen Brown, a rising star for the Boston Celtics of the NBA, have notified their fans and followers that they can no longer be affiliated with the mercurial rapper.

Donald, a Super Bowl winner and three-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Los Angeles Rams, wrote that “our family” made the decision, and said that “the recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

Brown apologized for sticking by and defending Yeezy despite his virulent anti-Semitism, the wearing of the “White Lives Matter” shirts, as well as spreading misinformation about how George Floyd died in Minneapolis in 2020.

After careful consideration, Brown said that “after sharing in my conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values” before announcing his departure from Ye’s agency.

These actions by Donald and Brown continue the mass exodus of personalities, players, and corporations, such as Adidas and CAA talent agency, out of Ye’s orbit in recent weeks.

Moreover, there are questions as to whether West’s music should be banned — much like what has been done to R. Kelly — due to Yeezy’s repeated and unapologetic statements that have been characterized as hateful and dangerous.