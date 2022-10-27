Nick Cannon is preparing for baby No. 11

Less than one year after Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s newborn son, Zen, died of a brain tumor, she is ready to deliver another child.

Alyssa Scott pregnant with third baby after her and Nick Cannon's son's death https://t.co/XNrKZolHGh pic.twitter.com/idgXXornyJ — Page Six (@PageSix) October 26, 2022

Scott made the announcement on her Instagram page on Oct. 26, 2022. She captioned the photo with “With you by my side … ,” as she sported a blue dress and a large baby bump.

The statuesque model first sparked rumors that she was having her second child with Cannon on Mother’s Day when she posted a smaller baby bump while penning these thoughts:

“Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line,” she captioned the social media upload. “I’m grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love.”

Most have lost track of just how many children Cannon will have after the imminent arrival of Scott’s child. But the multi-hyphenate entertainer will soon have 11 according to People and Page Six.

Cannon currently has 10 children, sharing twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 5, daughter Powerful, 1, and son Rise, 1 month, with Brittany Bell.

His son Legendary, 1 month, and daughter Onyx, 4 months, arrived in June and September with Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole, respectively.