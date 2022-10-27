Rihanna finally returns with song for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Fans have been clamoring for new Rihanna music for the past six years, and the billionaire business baroness is now answering the call.

Bad Girl RiRi has contributed a single, “Lift Me Up,” to the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled to be released in theaters around Thanksgiving.

The song is a tribute to the late, legendary actor Chadwick Boseman who powered the record-breaking original Black Panther film and whose spirit is ever-present in the sequel. Boseman succumbed to a long, valiant battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

Rihanna teased the release of the single for her 106 million followers on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

The much-anticipated sequel focuses on Wakanda’s leaders as they continue to address their emotional wounds following the death of their king and fight to protect their nation from powerful interlopers. The film stars Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke.

“Lift Me Up” was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and director Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first film. The track will be released on Friday, Oct. 28 in advance of the movie, which premieres in theaters on Nov. 11.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Tems speaks to the inspiration behind the song:

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them … Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label is releasing “Lift Me Up” in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. More information about the rest of the movie soundtrack will be released on Nov. 4

Check out the official Marvel Studios trailer: