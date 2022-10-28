New music Friday: Rihanna, SZA, Chloe, Latto, DVSN, Smino and BabyTron

The R&B powerhouses arrived in full force on Oct. 28.

DVSN released Working On My Karma, an R&B album featuring the viral single “If I Get Caught.” Legendary producers Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri worked on a few of the project’s tracks. Featured artists include Jagged Edge and Bleu. It’s the complete story of modern R&B filled with classic samples.

For the first time in six years, Rihanna released new music. Her single “Lift Me Up” is part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The angelic-sounding tune is a smooth return to the industry.

Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. released the six-track EP, WINNING. The project includes the single, “Impossible,” featuring James Fortune.

Chlöe and Latto collaborated on “For the Night” with a video that features Druski as an apparent love interest. Throughout the video she’s showing details of her life as a famous artist while remaining frustrated with her romantic life.

SZA dropped “Shirt” with the music video, starring LaKeith Stanfield. In the song’s visuals, the duo reenact an action movie. Sheck Wes released the single “LFG!”

Smino released his album Luv 4 Rent, which features J. Cole, Doechii, Lucky Daye, Fatman Scoop, Phoelix, Ravyn Lenae, Cory Henry and Lil Uzi Vert. The St. Louis artist’s unique sound remains constant throughout the project and appears to even feature the late comedian Teddy Ray’s voice on “Garden Lady.” Ray and Smino collaborated on a couple of projects in the past.

Michigan rapper BabyTron released the 15-track Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament. The self-proclaimed “punch god” had songs with his unique flow and style of including multiple instrumentals within single tracks, and creative punch lines.

Griselda’s Westside Gunn released the 12-track Hitler Wears Hermes 10. It features Benny the Butcher, Conway The Machine, DJ Drama, Run The Jewels, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Armani Caesar and A$AP Rocky among other artists. RZA, Alchemist, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams and Swizz Beatz are listed producers on the project. The opening track, “Flygod Jr” is a surprisingly different sound from Gunn’s old-school lyrical feel. It’s much more modern with a more modern flow, and a track that passes for nightclubs and live shows.

Lil Bibby released the new Juice WRLD single “In My Head.” Bibby, who WRLD was signed to, opened up on social media after the release of the song of how many Juice WRLD tracks were leaked following the artist’s death and how much effort he put into protecting the latest single.

Berner released the 30-track From Seed To Sale, which features Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy and Seddy Hendrinx. Money Man released the 10-track Blackout project. Baby Keem also released the deluxe version of The Melodic Blue. Duke Deuce released the 13-track Memphis Massacre III. Trippie Redd released the single “Ain’t Safe” featuring Don Toliver. IDK released the single “Monsieur Dior.”