Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’

The filmmaker is waiting to hear back from 2 of the major players in the successful movie franchise
Janet Jackson performs at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded.

Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly insinuated that the two singers are holding up progress in the creation of Why Did I Get Married 3. 


“If Janet and Jill Scott say yes, I’m waiting for them to say it,” Perry deadpanned. 

Perry’s response made its way onto the Twitter page for Entertainment Weekly.


Once the word reached Scott’s Twitter timeline, the “A Long Walk” singer not only quote tweeted it, she also eagerly tagged the rest of her “Why Did I Get Married” franchise cast mates. 

The Rhythm Nation 1814 singer has yet to respond and folks are awaiting word with bated breath.

The Why Did I Get Married? franchise follows the lives of married couples who are each embroiled in drama while on vacation at exotic resorts.

The films are in Perry’s top 10 most popular movies, grossing over $115 million dollars combined. 

