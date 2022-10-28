Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’

Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded.

Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly insinuated that the two singers are holding up progress in the creation of Why Did I Get Married 3.

“If Janet and Jill Scott say yes, I’m waiting for them to say it,” Perry deadpanned.

Perry’s response made its way onto the Twitter page for Entertainment Weekly.

Tyler Perry reveals to ET who has to say 'yes' for the third 'Why Did I Get Married?' movie to get the green light. https://t.co/LOmGhAI1ON — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 23, 2022

Once the word reached Scott’s Twitter timeline, the “A Long Walk” singer not only quote tweeted it, she also eagerly tagged the rest of her “Why Did I Get Married” franchise cast mates.

The Rhythm Nation 1814 singer has yet to respond and folks are awaiting word with bated breath.

Lord pls bless this to happen. We need it. https://t.co/nzLmDEdm9q — Eddie Munson’s Rings (@HellFireHussy) October 25, 2022

Janet better say yes omg 😭 https://t.co/dH9llsDYp9 — rae ‎❀ (@itsravenk) October 24, 2022

The Why Did I Get Married? franchise follows the lives of married couples who are each embroiled in drama while on vacation at exotic resorts.

The films are in Perry’s top 10 most popular movies, grossing over $115 million dollars combined.