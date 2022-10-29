Sky Houston launches national campaign, She’s A Masterpiece

Kameika Smith also known as ‘Sky Houston’ is a radio host, voice-over talent, public speaker, and businesswoman with a large fan base of 1.5 listeners. The multihyphenate is a staple on Houston airwaves with 20 years in the game as a radio personality. She has hosted shows on a number of channels such as R&B station, Majic 102.1; Hip-hop and R&B station, 97.9 The Box, and Houston’s Inspiration Station, Praise 92.1FM.

Smith is currently the executive director of the Elihu Nation Foundation founded by Christian artist Jonathan McReynolds, a 501c3 nonprofit organization aimed at creating, promoting, and celebrating Christian youth. She is an inspirational personality who captivates people with her warmth, positivity, and encouraging voice.

Smith is also the owner and operator of Meik Marketing and Events which is a boutique consulting firm specializing in managing brands, event planning, non-profit leadership, fundraising, and catering to both celebrity charities and small business owners. The powerhouse has also worked as the managing director for the music artist, Ne-Yo, for his Compound Entertainment Record Label.

One of her biggest achievements is being named one of D-Mars ‘Top 50 Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs of Houston. She has worked locally with organizations such as the Texas Black Expo – directing programs and events. Some of the organizations she’s supported are the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce, The Boys and Girls Club of America, and the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation.

Despite having multiple accomplishments under her belt, Smith counts motherhood as her greatest achievement. She describes her son as “the gift.”

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

As a Black woman, I consider my superpower to be my uncanny ability to edify, encourage and move others naturally. It’s in the presence I carry when I enter a room. How I can be the thermostat, not conforming to the thermometer, if I so choose. A thermometer tells you the temperature in the room. A thermostat regulates the temperature.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

I show the importance of this through my national campaign and legacy-building platform called, “She’s A Masterpiece.” It’s an empire built to launch women into their “new woman” through spiritual and personal-development curriculum, financial education resources and mentorship. “She’s A Masterpiece,” helps black women of all ages and stages, master their daily “pieces” while maintaining their “peace.”