Detroit rapper on the run after $5M fraud charge

One-half of the Detroit rap group Deuces Wild is on the run from the U.S. Department of Justice after the female duo was charged in a multimillion-dollar financial scheme.

Both female rappers – Sameerah “Creme” Marrel and Noelle Brown – face up to a decade in prison after the U.S. Department of the Treasury said they defrauded the IRS of over $5 million through an elaborate tax plot.

Marrell and Brown were released on bond following their arrest in July 2021 after federal investigators accused the two of filing multiple fraudulent tax returns for estates and trusts set up under businesses filed between 2013 and 2017. The probe also revealed that the rappers fraudulently submitted tax returns for trusts while assuming the identities of others without their knowledge.

Both Marrell and Brown were charged with aggravated identity theft, false claims, and conspiracy.

While Brown has been in regular contact with her attorney and the courts, Marrell has gone missing and hasn’t been seen by her lawyer and mother since July 2022. Her bond has been revoked.

Marrell has missed several mandatory pre-trial court appearances and then, once she got in touch with her attorney, she said she would appear in court on Oct. 19. Marrell failed to appear and authorities are currently seeking her whereabouts.