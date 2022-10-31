Blueface’s girlfriend says he assaulted her, then retracts allegation

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back at it again.

The two have been in an abusive relationship whose details continue to be publicized to the masses. Recently, it seemed like things may have been going well as Rock shared a video with a tattoo on her neck that resembled Blueface.

That didn’t mean anything, and on Oct. 29, Rock went on Instagram Live to talk about an altercation she and Blueface had just been in. In the video, Rock’s face was bruised and bloody.

“A busted lip, busted nose,” Rock said on Instagram Live. “You weird a– b—-. He gone pull me back just to hit me in my mouth because I wanted to jump out the car.”

In the video, Blueface can be heard in the background making jokes about Rock’s injuries. “Who gives a f— about your lips,” Blueface said. “All you’re going to do is suck d— with them.”

“I’m drunk, and you’re being a b—-,” Rock said. “You’re comfortable and keep hitting me in my face.”

On Oct. 30, Rock made a video retracting her accusation that Blueface attacked her, and instead, said she had a “bad trip.”

“Sorry guys I [mental] breakdown/bad trip with liquor trynna jump out of a moving car on freeway, the caption read. “I will be working on my health n liquor habits.”