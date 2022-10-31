Top 10 celebrity Halloween costumes for 2022

Latto (Image source: Instagram – @latto777)

Halloween is in full effect and celebrities joined the fun with their creative costumes. Some celebs decided to pay tribute to iconic singers and others dressed up as their favorite movie characters. Check out the costumes fromLori Harvey, Latto, Diddy, Chloe, Quavo and more. Each year the costumes get more creative, and prove that this is not just a day for kids to enjoy.

1. Lori Harvey


Lori Harvey takes home the prize with her version of Beyoncé’s legendary music videos to, “Me, Myself and I” and “Check On It.”

2. Latto


Latto takes creativity up a notch and looks exactly like The Corpse Bride. She gave us both visuals and photos.

3. Diddy

Diddy played the Joker all too well in this visual of him acting like the deranged DC villain.

4. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland takes the DC character Catwoman to a new level and gives us face and body.

5. Karreuche

Karreuche also pays tribute to Beyoncé, and gives us her visual interpretation of the song “Alien Superstar.”

6. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson recreated multiple iconic Janet Jackson photos and made fans do a double-take.

7. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey hit us with a bomb visual of herself as the Marvel character, Storm. She also did a play on words referencing her latest single, “For the Night.”

8. Quavo

Quavo looked just like the Ghost Rider with his biker jacket and skull mask. He also gave us a visual similar to the popular movie.

9. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey chose to dress as the avatar Neytiri this year. No CGI is needed when you can bring it to life yourself.

10. Tyga

Tyga gave us nostalgia with his ET costume. We wonder who he’s going to phone home to.

